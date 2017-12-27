Letters describe slugger Ted Williams’ service in Korean War

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Most folks know Ted Williams as the Red Sox slugger and Hall of Famer. But letters going up for auction describe his hiatus from baseball to serve in the Korean War.

The 38 letters penned to a mistress from 1952 to 1954 include one in which he describes crash-landing a fighter jet with “holes all over the plane.”

Another letter written after his father’s death described Williams’ anguish and regret over having not spent more time with him.

Yet another alluded to a military radioman sabotaging his plane to keep it grounded for repairs so he could spend extra time with his girlfriend.

The letters and other items from Evelyn Turner’s estate will be auctioned along with other baseball and celebrity memorabilia Jan. 3 in Biddeford, Maine.

___

Online: