10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. HOW 13 DAYS IN JULY SHAPED TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

The chaotic, two-week span from July 19-31 featured a senior staff shake-up and forewarned of the Russia probe’s reach into the president’s orbit.

2. WHO WANTS TIED VA. VOTE REVOKED

Shelly Simonds, the Democrat in Virginia House race that ended in a deadlock, says a court failed to follow the law during a recount.

3. ‘THE MEDIA IS PAINTING WITH TOO BROAD A BRUSH’

Talk show host Tavis Smiley, who was fired by PBS on sexual harassment charges, complains the media is lumping lesser misconduct allegations in with others accused of assault or rape.

4. MANY US COMPANIES SEE NEW TAX LAW AS WINDFALL

The tax measure distributes benefits across a range of American industries — from construction to retailers to health care.

5. KREMLIN QUESTIONS CALL FOR RUSSIAN VOTE BOYCOTT

Barred from a presidential run, opposition leader Alexei Navalny asks voters to protest by refusing to cast ballots.

6. WORLD’S LARGEST LEGAL POT MARKET READY TO LAUNCH

In California, chefs and investors will offer a mind-numbing array of cannabis-infused food and beverages as marijuana becomes legal Jan. 1.

7. WHERE BLIZZARD DUMPS RECORD 4-1/2 FEET OF SNOW

Christmas storm buries Erie, Pa. with 53 inches of lake effect snow — and more is piling up.

8. HARLEY DAVIDSON OPENS RIDING ACADEMIES

The motorcycle maker is offering the instruction to help attract younger people to buy bikes.

9. FRUITCAKE TEMPORARILY HALTS FERRY SERVICE

A suspicious package that turned out to be a holiday fruitcake stops service at a Seattle ferry terminal while police investigate.

10. KATIE LEDECKY EARNS AP FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR HONORS

The champion swimmer earned five golds and a silver at this year’s world championships in Budapest.