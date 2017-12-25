Bahrain military court issues death sentence for 6 Shiites

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain’s Military High Court has sentenced six Shiites to death along with a 15-year prison sentence and revocation of their nationality on charges of attempting to assassinate the commander-in-chief of the country’s defense force, who oversees the appointment of military judges.

The state-run Bahrain News Agency says the case involved 18 defendants; eight were tried in absentia. They were charged with several crimes, including forming a terrorist cell.

Seven of the defendants were sentenced on Monday to seven years in jail and stripped of their Bahraini nationality. Five were acquitted.

The Bahrain Forum for Human Rights criticized the verdicts, saying the military’s judiciary is prosecuting civilians for merely exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. It alleges that the defendants were subjected to torture and solitary confinement