Talk of the Town – Catholic Charities and Support Dogs Inc.

Summary: Catholic Charities of St. Louis has been helping people in need since 1912. Organized as a federation of eight agencies, Catholic Charities assists 136,436 people annually through 69 programs at 61 sites. Catholic Charities serves 11 counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The Catholic Charities Central Office provides advocacy, centralized administration, accreditation, human resources, communications, quality assurance and fund development for the eight organizations that make up the Catholic Charities Federation.

Support Dogs, Inc. is a national not-for-profit organization providing highly skilled service dogs to individuals with disabilities and uniquely trained therapy teams in the community, offering dignity, hope, and independence to those we serve. Today, Support Dogs opens the doors to independence by providing assistance dogs to individuals with disabilities, therapy dog services to at-risk and ill populations, reading assistance to area students, and educational programming to schools and businesses. Support Dogs is a fixture in the St. Louis community for many and we are proud to be able to serve those we do, changing lives each and every day.