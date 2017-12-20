Toyota says it sold 10.35 million vehicles this year

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. says it sold 10.35 million vehicles around the world this year, up 2 percent from the previous year, and predicts higher sales next year.

The number, announced Wednesday, is likely to put the Japanese automaker close to last year’s No. 1, Volkswagen AG of Germany.

Volkswagen sold 10.3 million vehicles last year, putting it ahead of Toyota and U.S. automaker General Motors.

Toyota, which sold nearly 10.2 million vehicles worldwide last year, said it expects to sell 10.495 million in 2018.

Nissan-Renault, which reported solid sales in the first half of this year, has run into some problems after inspections irregularities were reported at its Japanese plants.

The other automakers have not yet reported this year’s sales numbers.