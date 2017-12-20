Somalis on US deportation flight shackled for days: Lawsuit

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A class-action lawsuit filed in the United States says 92 Somalis sat bound and shackled on an airplane for nearly two days, some urinating on themselves, during a botched U.S. deportation attempt.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Miami says U.S. immigration agents “kicked, struck or dragged detainees” during the journey that began Dec. 7.

The lawsuit says the flight to Somalia from Louisiana reached Dakar, Senegal before sitting on the runway for 23 hours and returning to the U.S. because the relief crew was not rested enough.

Lawyers are alarmed that the U.S. is returning people to a country that has long been a war zone.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group was blamed for the massive truck bombing in the capital, Mogadishu, that killed 512 in October.