Sheriff: Virginia woman mauled to death by her dogs

GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a woman was mauled to death by her two dogs while out on a walk.

Goochland County Sheriff Jim Agnew told The Washington Post that the father of 22-year-old Bethany Lynn Stephens found her in a wooded area Thursday evening. Authorities say he initially thought that the two dogs were guarding an animal carcass.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Stephens had defensive wounds on her hands and arms, indicating that she was attacked while still alive. Investigators say she was first attacked on her throat and face.

It’s unclear why the dogs turned on Stephens. The sheriff described the dogs as pit bulls although their specific breeds were not known.

Authorities say Stephens’ relatives have requested that the dogs be euthanized.

