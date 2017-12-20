Sen. Rand Paul threatens to block House surveillance bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator is threatening to oppose and — if necessary — block passage of legislation to reauthorize a soon-to-expire foreign intelligence collection program.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says in a statement to The Associated Press that he’ll “actively oppose and filibuster any long-term extension of warrantless searches of American citizens.”

A House bill would extend the program — known as section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act — until 2021. The surveillance law is set to expire at the end of December, and the House wants to pass the bill before then.

But Paul and GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah are pressing for just a short-term extension. They say they want to ensure the law adequately protects the communications of Americans.