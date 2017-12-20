Chinese leaders promise more imports, less financial risk

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leaders have promised to increase imports and reduce risks in their financial system following an annual planning meeting amid slowing economic growth and pressure from trading partners to open their markets wider.

The three-day meeting that ended Wednesday is a throwback to China’s era of central planning but plays an important role in setting development goals for the state-dominated economy.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported a statement issued following the meeting pledged to rein in financial risks, control pollution, cut import tariffs and increase imports. They also promised to trim surplus production capacity in industries in which supply exceeds demand.