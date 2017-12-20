US stock indexes turn mostly lower in afternoon trading

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mostly lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street after bouncing around for much of the day. Health care companies fell the most. Small-company stocks, which stand to benefit most from lower corporate tax rates, rose after Congress passed the Republican-sponsored tax bill. FedEx jumped after raising its annual profit forecast and saying the tax legislation would send its profits higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down a fraction of a point at 2,680 as of 3:29 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,737. The Nasdaq composite was down 1 point at 6,980. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 5 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,541.

Stocks have jumped over the last four weeks as the tax legislation moved closer to passing, but they haven’t done much over the last two days as Congress voted on the bill. Stocks set all-time highs Monday and slipped on Tuesday.

TAX VOTE: The Senate narrowly passed the Republican-backed tax bill after midnight and the House gave the measure final approval Tuesday afternoon. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill soon. Investors have sent stocks higher in recent weeks as the bill’s prospects improved. It would cut the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, which could boost corporate profits. Other provisions are intended to encourage companies to invest more money in their businesses.

In a note earlier this week, after the bill was largely complete, Barclays analyst Maneesh Deshpande said the bill will reduce the effective tax rate for S&P 500 companies to 20.7 percent from 26 percent because of changes in the ways overseas profits are taxed. He said household goods companies, banks and industrial companies will see the largest tax cuts, while technology and health care companies won’t see as much of a difference.

FEDEX FLYING: FedEx raised its annual profit forecast after it said the holiday season, its busiest part of the year, is off to a strong start. The company’s fiscal second quarter was better than investors expected. FedEx also said the tax bill could boost its profit this year by $4.40 to $4.50 a share because of changes in its deferred tax liabilities and a reduce tax rate. Its stock climbed $8.10, or 3.3 percent, to $250.64.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 53 cents to $58.09 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 76 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $64.56 a barrel in London. Energy companies traded higher as well. Halliburton added $1.53, or 3.3 percent, to $47.40 and ConocoPhillips gained $1.24, or 2.4 percent, to $53.92.

Wholesale gasoline rose 4 cents to $1.74 a gallon. Heating oil stayed at $1.94 a gallon. Natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

BONDS: Bond prices fell further. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to a nine-month high of 2.49 percent from 2.46 percent. When yields rise, it’s good for banks because they can charge higher interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans.

A BAD FIT: Clothing styling service Stitch Fix plunged $2.02, or 8.2 percent, to $22.74 after the company reported its results for the first time since it went public in November. Stitch Fix did about as well as investors expected, but said its profit margins decreased because of its newer men’s and plus size clothes. Shipping costs increased and it had fewer products available in distribution centers.

SMOKED: Philip Morris International sank after Reuters reported that some of the employees who have worked on clinical studies of the company’s iQOS device, which heats tobacco without burning it, have questions about the quality of that research. The company has spent years working on iQOS and asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve it at the end of 2016 based in part on those trials.

The stock fell $2.42, or 2.3 percent, to $104.63.

METALS: Gold rose $5.40 to $1,269.60 an ounce. Silver climbed 12 cents to $16.28 an ounce. Copper added 4 cents to $3.20 a pound.

BITCOIN: Bitcoin futures turned sharply lower. On the CME, the price dropped $1,180, or 6.5 percent, to $17,020.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.42 yen from 112.94 yen. The euro edged up to $1.1879 from $1.1845.

OVERSEAS: Germany’s DAX dropped 1.1 percent and the French CAC 40 dipped 0.6 percent. In Britain, the FTSE 100 fell 0.3 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.1 percent. The South Korean Kospi lost 0.3 percent. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent.

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt