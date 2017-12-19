Tuesday, December 19, 2017
AP Top Sports News at 12:23 a.m. EST
2017-12-19
8 Steelers, 6 Eagles and Saints highlight Pro Bowl squads
Antetokounmpo scores 27, Bucks hold off Cavaliers 119-116
APNewsBreak: Dodgers hit with $36.2M tax, Yanks with $15.7M
Jeter hears complaints of Marlins fans at town hall
Patriots on top in the latest AP Pro32 poll
Auriemma wins 1000th game as UConn beats Oklahoma 88-64
Lane Train: Kiffin and FAU leave no doubt, beat Akron 50-3
Gatlin fires coach, ‘shocked’ by newspaper allegations
Packers playing without chance for playoffs