10 Things to Know for Wednesday

1. HOW GOP IS TOUTING TAX OVERHAUL

It’s a deeply unpopular bill, but Republicans insist Americans will learn to love it when they see their paychecks in the new year.

2. SAFETY SYSTEM A WORK IN PROGRESS

Amtrak didn’t wait to have critical speed control technology up and running before it launched a new route south of Seattle where a train derailed, killing three people.

3. SAUDI CAPITAL UNSCATHED BY MISSILE

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Shiite rebels says it intercepted a missile fired over southern Riyadh, which the rebels said was targeting a “top leadership” meeting at the royal palace.

4. US WARNS PYONGYANG OVER CYBERATTACK

The Trump administration vows that North Korea will be held accountable for a May cyberattack that affected 150 countries, but it doesn’t say how.

5. SECESSION BACKERS, FOES HEADING TO POLLS

Political parties for and against Catalonia’s independence from Spain make a final push to persuade voters as campaigning for a regional election draws to a close.

6. ANOTHER ADVANCE IN GENETIC MEDICINE

U.S. health officials approve the nation’s first gene therapy for an inherited disease, a treatment that improves the sight of patients with a rare form of blindness.

7. WHERE STARS SHINE BRIGHTER

A giant chunk of central Idaho with a dazzling night sky has become the nation’s first International Dark Sky Reserve.

8. KIDS’ DEVICES GETTING RUN FOR THEIR MONEY

Plastic toilets that squirt water, soggy dogs that shake and whipped cream that’s flung at faces: The newest board games are messy and popular enough to draw kids away from their screens.

9. WHICH SHOW WAS GREETED WITH COLLECTIVE SHRUG

Fox’s lackluster ratings for “A Christmas Story Live!” indicate the taste for live theater on television may have run its course.

10. NO JOY IN TITLETOWN

The Green Bay Packers’ streak of eight straight postseason appearances is over, and QB Aaron Rodgers is done for the year after he was placed on injured reserve.