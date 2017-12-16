The Latest: South Africa leader notes ‘enormous challenges’

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Latest on South Africa’s ruling party meeting (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

South Africa’s scandal-prone president says “we must attend to enormous challenges facing our movement” as the ruling party meets to replace him as leader.

President Jacob Zuma is addressing the gathering whose choice of leader likely will become the country’s next president in 2019 elections.

Growing anger at the numerous allegations of corruption against Zuma has weakened the liberation movement of Nelson Mandela.

Observers warn that if the ANC doesn’t repair its reputation it could split and be forced into a coalition government for the first time since taking power in 1994 at the end of white minority rule.

___

4:30 p.m.

South Africa’s ruling party conference to choose a new leader is beginning with emotional calls for unity in the face of tensions that threaten to split the liberation movement of Nelson Mandela.

“Anything divisive, comrades, will not be allowed in this conference,” the chair of the African National Congress, Baleka Mbete, tells the thousands of delegates.

They have gathered to replace President Jacob Zuma, whose multiple scandals have led to growing frustration in sub-Saharan Africa’s most developed nation.

Observers warn that if the ANC doesn’t repair its reputation it could split and be forced into a coalition government for the first time since taking power in 1994 at the end of white minority rule.

___

3:35 p.m.

___

11:10 a.m.

The start of a crucial meeting of South Africa’s ruling party has been delayed.

Organizers say the African National Congress gathering to replace scandal-prone President Jacob Zuma now will begin at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT).

The reputation of Nelson Mandela’s liberation movement has been battered during the tenure of Zuma, whose second term as party president is up.

The new ANC leader is likely to become South Africa’s next president in 2019 elections, but observers say the party needs to restore its reputation or it could be forced into a governing coalition for the first time.

___

10 a.m.

