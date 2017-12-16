Relatives lose contact with Palestinian tycoon in Saudi

JERICHO, West Bank (AP) — Two relatives say they have lost contact with a Jordanian-Palestinian tycoon after he flew to Saudi Arabia.

They said Saturday they are concerned about Sabih al-Masri, amid reports he may have been detained. They spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid complicating his situation.

There was no immediate Saudi comment.

Al-Masri is chairman of the Arab Bank and has other business holdings in Jordan, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Dozens of princes and business people in Saudi Arabia have been detained in recent weeks in an anti-corruption sweep. Some say the purge by Saudi’s crown prince is also aimed at consolidating power.

Al-Masri’s relatives say he flew to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Pan-Arab newspaper Al Quds Al Arabi says al-Masri was apparently held up by Saudi authorities on Wednesday.