China, Britain pledge cooperation as UK leaves EU

BEIJING (AP) — Britain and China have pledged to cooperate in clean energy research and promote global use of Beijing’s currency as the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union.

Officials announced the agreements Saturday following an economic dialogue in Beijing led by Britain’s finance minister and a senior Chinese economic official. The event was attended by a delegation of British business leaders and economic officials.

British leaders are looking to China for trade and investment as they try to fashion a new global role and offset reduced access to the other 27 nations of the European common market.

The leader of the Chinese delegation, Ma Kai, said they agreed to pursue a new investment agreement and cooperate in energy research and to promote international use of China’s yuan.