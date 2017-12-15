Mount Union beats Mary Hardin-Baylor 12-0 for D-III title

SALEM, Va. (AP) — D’Angelo Fulford hit Justin Hill for a 42-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and Mount Union won its 13th Division III football national championship with a 12-0 victory over defending champion Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday night.

The Purple Raiders (15-0) limited Mary Hardin-Baylor to 144 yards. Mount Union led just 3-0 until Fulford found Hill just behind defensive backs Reginald Cole and Jefferson Fritz. It was the 50th scoring pass of the season for the sophomore, and Hill’s 20th touchdown catch.

The Crusaders (14-1) had not trailed all season and had their 29-game winning streak snapped. They also were shut out for just the second time in the 20-year history of their program. The only other was a 28-0 loss to Mississippi College on Oct. 17, 1998, the first season Mary Hardin-Baylor fielded a team.

The Purple Raiders took a 3-0 lead on Alex Louthan’s 31-yard field goal 1:15 before halftime. The drive was set up by Gabe Brown’s interception of Carl Robinson III at the Crusaders 47 yard-line. Brown’s interception came one play after Mount Union’s Fulford was intercepted by Jefferson Fritz near the goal line.

Fritz picked off Fulford again in the third quarter, giving the Crusaders the ball at their own 31, but four plays later, Louis Berry made a diving interception to get the ball back for Mount Union. They drove to the Crusaders 25, but Jawanza Evans-Morris was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1.

Mount Union finished with eight sacks.

The shutout was the first in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl since West Georgia beat Augustana 14-0 in 1982.