Manhattan prosecutor returns 3 ancient sculptures to Lebanon

NEW YORK (AP) — Three ancient sculptures are being returned to their rightful owners in Lebanon as the Manhattan district attorney forms a new antiquities trafficking unit.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced Friday the repatriation of the treasures owned by private collectors and worth more than $5 million.

They were excavated from a temple and stolen during the Lebanese civil war that started in 1975.

The bull’s head and two marble torsos were confiscated in New York in the past few months.

They’re the latest looted artifacts to be returned from the city that’s the U.S. hub of antiquity sales.

This story has been corrected to show the pieces were first excavated from the temple, then stolen, not stolen directly from the temple.