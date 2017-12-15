Britain’s finance minister in China to promote trade

BEIJING (AP) — Britain’s finance minister has told China’s top economic official there are “many opportunities” to expand commercial ties as he started a visit aimed at developing trade as the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union.

Philip Hammond, accompanied by the governor of the Bank of England and a delegation of business leaders, arrived Friday for two days of talks with Chinese economic officials.

The annual British-Chinese “economic dialogue” has taken on added significance as Britain tries to fashion a trading role for itself outside the European bloc.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang expressed confidence in “steady sound growth” of Chinese-British relations regardless of what happens between Britain and the EU.

Hammond said, “We see many opportunities to build on our strong relationship.”