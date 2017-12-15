Friday, December 15, 2017
AP Top Business News at 12:14 a.m. EST
2017-12-15
Major media players start commission for sexual misconduct
Inflammatory letter sheds light on Uber’s alleged misconduct
Huge tax bill heads for passage as GOP senators fall in line
The Latest: Estimate says tax bill adds $1.46T to deficit
Tax bill boosts oil, gas drilling _ and renewable energy
Tax bill guts unpopular ‘Obamacare’ insurance mandate
Disney-Fox deal may create a new nerdy nirvana
Facebook: Social media scrolling can make you feel bad