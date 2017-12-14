Zimbabwe’s new leader begins journey to key 2018 election

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s new president is taking steps to differentiate himself from his ousted mentor, Robert Mugabe, as he tries to win over the country before next year’s elections.

On Friday, the ruling ZANU-PF party is expected to endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa as party leader and its presidential candidate. The elections are a key test of Mnangagwa’s vows to strengthen Zimbabwe’s democracy and attract badly needed foreign investment to revive a devastated economy.

The party congress also will endorse the recall of the 93-year-old Mugabe from the party and government, said spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo, completing last month’s dramatic events that saw the military put Mugabe under house arrest, scores of thousands rally in the streets and lawmakers begin impeachment proceedings before the longtime ruler resigned.