US retail sales jump in November on strong holiday sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers went on a shopping binge last month, led by big gains among online retailers, electronics stores and furniture stores.

The Commerce Department says sales at retailers and restaurants jumped 0.8 percent in November from the previous month, after a 0.5 percent gain in October. Consumers’ willingness to splurge should give the economy a boost in the final three months of the year.

A category that mostly includes online shopping rose 2.5 percent in a sign of the continuing dominance of e-commerce. Sales leapt 2.1 percent at electronics stores and 1.2 percent at furniture stores.

The figures were lifted by a large increase in spending at gas stations, which mostly reflected price increases. But sales also rose at clothing stores, sporting goods retailers, and home and garden stores.