The Latest: Clyburn blasts FCC net neutrality repeal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the FCC’s vote on eliminating net-neutrality protections for the internet (all times local):

12 p.m.

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, a Democrat who was appointed by President Barack Obama, lambasted the “preordained outcome” of the vote that she says hurts people, small and large businesses, and marginalized populations. She outlined her dissent from prepared remarks before the vote.

The end of net neutrality, she says, hands over the keys to the internet to a “handful of multi-billion dollar corporations.”

With their vote, the FCC’s majority commissioners, says Clyburn, are abandoning the pledge they took to make a rapid, efficient communications service available to all people in the U.S., without discrimination.

This item, she says, “insidiously ensures the FCC will never be able to fully grasp the harm it may have unleashed on the internet ecosystem.”

___

11.45 a.m.

Protesters have gathered outside the office of the Federal Communications Commission as it plans to roll back “net neutrality” regulations.

About 60 protesters braved frigid temperatures and biting winds Thursday morning to protest the FCC’s expected decision.

The protesters want to keep Obama-era rules that are designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others. Those rules have been in place since 2015.

Joining the rally was Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, a Silicon Valley congressman who says “this is an issue for the middle class” who will “get nickeled and dimed for extra email use” or downloading videos.

Service providers have argued that the dire predictions about the planned rollback are overblown.

___

12:15 a.m.

The federal government is preparing to unravel sweeping net-neutrality rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet. And advocates of the regulations are bracing for a long fight.

The Thursday vote scheduled at the Federal Communications Commission could usher in big changes in how Americans use the internet. It’s a radical departure from more than a decade of federal oversight.

The broadband industry promises that the internet experience isn’t going to change, but protests have erupted online and in the streets as everyday Americans worry that cable and phone companies will be able to control what they see and do online.

Opponents of the FCC’s move plan legal challenges. Some net-neutrality supporters hope to ride that wave of public opinion into the 2018 elections.