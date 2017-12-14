Spurlock on sexual harassment: ‘I am part of the problem’

ATLANTA (AP) — Declaring “I am part of the problem,” documentarian Morgan Spurlock confessed in an online post to sexual harassment, infidelity and said a woman accused him of rape in college.

In the post, which he linked to from his verified Twitter account, Spurlock recounted a sexual encounter in college which he said he thought was consensual, but said the woman believed it was rape.

Spurlock also said he paid a settlement to a woman who worked at his office whom he would call “hot pants” or “sex pants.” In the post, Spurlock says he thought it was funny but later realized he was demeaning her.

Spurlock, who’s best known for the Oscar nominated documentary “Super Size Me,” also wrote that he has “been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend I have ever had.”

Morgan writes that he will do better and ends the post saying he’s finally ready to listen.