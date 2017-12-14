Open
Close
Thursday, December 14, 2017
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Putin, in annual address, calls for modern Russia economy

Putin, in annual address, calls for modern Russia economy

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will seek to modernize the Russian economy if he’s re-elected to another term next March.

Speaking at an annual news conference Thursday, Putin said that he wants to see Russia “aimed into the future,” make its economy more flexible and increase its efficiency.

Putin, whose approval ratings top 80 percent, is set to win an easy victory in the March 18 vote.

He said he sees the development of health care and education among top priorities if he wins.

He said he would like to see more political competition, which would help make the nation’s political system more balanced.

Putin said he would run as a self-nominated candidate, keeping a distance from the main Kremlin-controlled party, United Russia.

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.