Collins, Murray press Senate leaders on harassment claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two of the Senate’s most senior women are sending notice that they expect changes to Capitol Hill’s practices for dealing with official complaints by congressional staff.

Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Patty Murray of Washington say in a letter to the all-male leadership of the Senate and its powerful Appropriations Committee that aides who complain about sexual harassment shouldn’t have to endure “cooling off” periods and mediation.

The women are powerful forces on the Appropriations panel and say steps to improve training on sexual harassment and changes in the manner complaints are handled should be added to upcoming must-pass spending legislation.

Collins and Murray say staffers who experience harassment should also have access to “independent confidential resources” to assist them through the complaint process.