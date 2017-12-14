Aaron Judge can’t wait to play alongside Giancarlo Stanton

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge can’t wait to get to spring training and start learning from new teammate Giancarlo Stanton.

The reigning AL Rookie of the Year alongside the NL MVP. What a sluggin’ 1-2 punch in the middle of the New York Yankees’ lineup — not to mention daily entertainment during batting practice.

Judge, who grew up in California’s Central Valley and attended Fresno State, was at the Golden State Warriors’ game against Dallas on Thursday night and spoke about his club’s trade for Stanton this week.

Judge says, “We’re just adding not only great players but quality guys as well.”

The Yankees acquired Stanton on Monday from the payroll-shedding Marlins and new CEO Derek Jeter.

Stanton led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs last season, while Judge was second with 52 homers. New York topped baseball with 241 home runs.

