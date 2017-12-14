10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. SUPPORT WAVERS FOR TAX OVERHAUL

The GOP’s razor-thin margin for driving its sweeping tax package through the Senate is thrown into jeopardy when GOP Sen. Marco Rubio declares that, at this point, he will vote against it.

2. FCC REPEALS ‘NET NEUTRALITY’

The move gives internet service providers like Verizon, Comcast and AT&T a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit or charge more for faster speeds.

3. PUTIN WEIGHS IN ON ‘COLLUSION’

The Russian leader says the U.S. is only hurting itself with drawn-out investigations of alleged links between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

4. WHICH SYSTEM TRUMP WANTS TO SCRAP

The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn public opinion against the nation’s largely family-based immigration policies.

5. OMAROSA HINTS AT REVELATIONS TO COME

The former “Apprentice” star denies she was fired from her job at the White House — while teasing that she has stories to tell about what she’s seen and heard there.

6. US: WEAPONS SHIPMENTS VIOLATE UN RESOLUTIONS

Ambassador Nikki Haley says “undeniable” evidence proves Iran is arming Houthi rebels in Yemen, the latest bid by the Trump administration to rally the world against the Persian Gulf nation.

7. SUSPECT IN CAR ATTACK FACES STIFFER CHARGE

The man accused of driving a car into people protesting a white nationalist rally this summer in Charlottesville has his most serious charge upgraded to first-degree murder.

8. WHAT’S SIGN OF MOTOWN MOMENTUM

An 800-foot-tall (244-meter) centerpiece is coming to Detroit’s resurgent downtown as the city continues to build after exiting the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

9. FAR-AWAY STAR SYSTEM ECHOES OUR OWN

An eight-planet solar system has been discovered many light-years away, tying our own solar system for the most planets observed around a single star.

10. WHO’S MARKING ‘SURVIVORS NIGHT’

Hundreds of Holocaust survivors take part in Hanukkah candle lightings in Berlin, Jerusalem and New York — part of a tribute to survivors worldwide.