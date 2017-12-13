The Latest: Minnesota Lt. Gov. Smith says she’ll run in 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on Gov. Mark Dayton’s appointment of a replacement for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

The woman who has been appointed to Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s seat says she will also run in a special election next year to complete Franken’s term.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday announced that Lt. Gov. Tim Smith would fill Franken’s seat until the November election.

Smith said at a news conference, “I will run in that election and I will do my best to earn Minnesotans support.”

National Democrats had pressed Dayton to appoint someone who would benefit from the appointment in next year’s special election, rather than just a placeholder.

Franken announced last week he would resign over allegations of improper behavior from several women. His term runs through 2020.

Smith served as Dayton’s trusted chief of staff for three years before ascending to become his No. 2.

10 a.m.

She was once considered a likely candidate to succeed him, but had announced in the spring that she wouldn’t run for governor. However, she is expected to run in the November special election to complete Franken’s term through 2020. Dayton had come under intense pressure from top Democrats in Washington to appoint someone who wouldn’t merely serve as a seat-warmer.

Franken announced last week he would resign over allegations of improper behavior from several women. He hasn’t yet set a date to leave Congress.

8 a.m.

Smith was Dayton’s chief of staff before she ascended to become his running mate in the 2014 election. She was the presumed front-runner from the moment Franken announced last week he would step down over allegations of sexual misconduct.

He hasn’t yet set a date to leave Congress.

Minnesota Public Radio and the Minneapolis Star Tribune, citing Democratic sources they did not name, also reported that Smith was the choice.

Associated Press writer Kyle Potter in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Alan Fram in Washington, D.C., contributed to this item.

12:02 a.m.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is set to name his choice to replace Al Franken in the U.S. Senate, with the top contender seen as Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith.

Dayton was expected to make the appointment Wednesday, nearly a week after Franken announced his plan to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Dayton’s pick will serve until a special election next year to decide who completes Franken’s term ending in 2020.

Smith didn’t respond to messages Tuesday seeking comment about the possible appointment.