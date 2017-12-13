‘Three Billboards’ tops SAG noms, ‘Big Sick’ bounces back

NEW YORK (AP) — “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has landed a leading four Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, including best ensemble.

The other nominees for best ensemble at the 24th annual SAG Awards are: “Lady Bird,” ”Get Out,” ”Mudbound” and “The Big Sick.” As one of the steadiest bellwethers of the Academy Awards, the SAG Awards have considerable sway on the Oscar race.

Wednesday’s nominees offered swift redemption for “The Big Sick,” which the Golden Globes completely overlooked on Monday.

Nominated for best actress are: Judi Dench, Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand, Margo Robbie and Saoirse Ronan.

The best actor nominees are: Timothee Chalamet, James Franco, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary Oldman and Denzel Washington.

Winners will be announced during a January 21 telecast hosted by Kristen Bell.