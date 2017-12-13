Open
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Minnesota governor set to name Franken's Senate replacement

Minnesota governor set to name Franken’s Senate replacement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is set to name his choice to replace Al Franken in the U.S. Senate, with the top contender seen as Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith.

Dayton was expected to make the appointment Wednesday, nearly a week after Franken announced his plan to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Dayton’s pick will serve until a special election next year to decide who completes Franken’s term ending in 2020.

Smith didn’t respond to messages Tuesday seeking comment about the possible appointment.

