Trump to release national security strategy next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to unveil his first National Security Strategy next Monday.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster says the strategy will incorporate four core national interests: the protection of American people; advancing American prosperity; “preserving peace through strength”; and advancing American influence.

He says “geopolitics are back and they are back with a vengeance.”

McMaster said Tuesday the strategy will identify global threats to the U.S. and its interests, including “new generation warfare” from Russia, and North Korean and Iranian weapons development.

He adds the document will reflect Trump’s desire to bolster engagement with other countries under the framework of “cooperation with reciprocity.”