Tillerson: No diplomatic ‘wins on the board’ after Year 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the State Department doesn’t have any “wins to put on the board” after the first year of the Trump administration. But he says “diplomacy is not that simple.”

Tillerson spoke Tuesday to the U.S. diplomatic corps at a town hall meeting amid low morale and widespread concerns about his planned overhaul of the State Department.

Tillerson says when he started as America’s top diplomat, he didn’t know anyone at the State Department or how it gets its work done. He says he spent time learning about the agency with an eye toward increasing productivity and empowering employees.

Tillerson says workers offered suggestions for overhauling the department, its structure and technology. He says the next step is implementing those changes.