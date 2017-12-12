Lawmaker: Callers posing as AP reporters spewed slurs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic congresswoman says two people posing as Associated Press reporters telephoned her office, then spewed racial slurs.

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) blamed supporters of Senate candidate Roy Moore. It wasn’t immediately clear how she knew the callers backed the Alabama Republican.

After the impersonators were challenged, they “started screaming & called me & my staff the n-word,” the lawmaker said in a tweet.

The congresswoman, who is black, is an opponent of Roy Moore and had appeared on CNN earlier Tuesday.

“I won’t stop speaking out,” she tweeted.

Lauren Easton, the AP’s director of media relations, said the news agency “decries any attempt to impersonate an AP journalist. AP staffers identify themselves when making calls and treat sources and interview subjects with professionalism and respect.”