Historian Mary Beard connects Greek myths and Twitter trolls

LONDON (AP) — A new book by classical historian Mary Beard links Greek mythology to modern Twitter trolls, arguing both have a problem with women who speak up.

“Women and Power ” looks at how ancient ideas about power and public speech still shape our thinking today.

The Cambridge University professor says T-Shirts depicting Hillary Clinton as the monstrous Medusa and Donald Trump as her heroic slayer are just one example of how “when it comes to silencing women, Western culture has had thousands of years of practice.”

Beard, who is famous for tackling online abusers on social media, says she hopes looking at the roots of the issue can be the building blocks of a solution.

The book is published Tuesday in the U.S. by Liveright.