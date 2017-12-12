EU lawmaker: UK Brexit negotiator is “undermining trust”

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top Brexit legislator is criticizing British negotiator David Davis for his comments that last week’s agreement between the EU and Britain was merely “a statement of intent.”

The EU Parliament’s top Brexit official Guy Verhofstadt said it was an “unacceptable description” to call the deal anything less than a “legally enforceable text.”

Davis’s comments Sunday have caused unease in the EU. Verhofstadt told reporters at the EU legislature that Davis’ statement “is really undermining the trust that is necessary in such negotiations.”

An EU summit starting Thursday must approve the Brexit agreement for the negotiations to move on to the next phase and the parliament also has to back the overall agreement for Britain to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.