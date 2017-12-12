Considering a shelter pet or any pet as a Christmas gift? Read on please

This is Kal

Words of wisdom from my friend Michelle! Please make sure the recipient is up for the responsibility. If you’re searching for the perfect gift for that someone special this year? Have you considered giving a gift of a companion dog? Whether you prefer purebred, designer breed, small breed, young or mature; you’re in luck, Needy Paws Rescue has all those and more available for adoption. The decision to adopt a rescue dog is an important one that will require thought, research, and lots of questions. Don’t worry, we take placing a pet very serious at Needy Paws Rescue and work with you to find the perfect fit for everyone involved. So, if giving a robe this holiday season seems lackluster maybe what your loved one really needs is a friend. One that for 365 days will greet them with love when they arrive home from a rough day, stand with devotion by their side, or happily cuddle through the days that just seem a little blue. Dogs will also be engaging, enthusiastic, funny, and a beautiful reason to go outside and breathe in a new day. Finally, you must know that the beauty of adopting a rescue is that you save two animals… the one you adopt and the one that gets the vacant kennel, a full belly, and a safe place to rest. Needy Paws Rescue is dedicated to caring for discarded, neglected, and broken dogs in our communities and relies on public support and donations to fulfill the needs of those entrusted to our care.

On behalf of all of us at Needy Paws Rescue we want to wish you and your family a joyful holiday season.

www.needypaws.org

Thanks for all you do Michelle and crew at Needy Paws.

Merry Christmas!

Bo