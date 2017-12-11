‘Remember Me’ songwriters on bittersweet Globes morning

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a bittersweet morning for the songwriters of “Remember Me” from “Coco.”

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez learned of their Golden Globe nomination just as a bomb exploded on the New York City subway. The couple said they turned on the television to watch the Globe nominations when news of the Port Authority explosion broke Monday.

This is the second nomination for the songwriting pair, who were previously recognized for “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”

Anderson-Lopez said they are now at work on “Frozen 2” and the Broadway version of “Frozen.”

The couple says it’s a “giant thrill” to be nominated, but they didn’t plan to do much celebrating. Their cat is terminally ill and may be put down today.

Anderson-Lopez said they planned to sing “Remember Me” to him.