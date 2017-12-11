Nominations for 75th annual Golden Globes coming Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced Monday morning from Beverly Hills, California.

The nominations will begin at 8:15 a.m. Eastern, with a second batch of nominees announced live on NBC’s “Today” show. Among the favorites are Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” and Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.”

In the television categories “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Big Little Lies” could be in for a big morning.

The Golden Globe will be hosted Jan. 7 by Seth Meyers and broadcast by NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.