No suspensions for Seahawks after Jacksonville meltdown

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will not face any suspensions for the melee that broke out at the conclusion of Sunday’s loss to Jacksonville.

The league is still reviewing the fracas that broke out in the closing moments of Jacksonville’s 30-24 victory for potential discipline, but no suspensions will be coming. Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson were all flagged for personal fouls. Jefferson and Richardson were both ejected, and all three should face hefty fines for their involvement in the ugly conclusion. Jefferson attempted to climb into the stands after fans threw what appeared to be bottles at him as he was leaving the field. He was pulled back by team staff.

The Jaguars issued a statement Monday they were reviewing video and were conducting interviews with spectators and security staff in the area to identify those involved. The Jaguars said those involved may lose the right to purchase future tickets or have their season tickets revoked.

