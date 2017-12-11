New Yorker fires reporter Ryan Lizza for sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Yorker magazine says it has cut ties with its well-known political reporter Ryan Lizza for alleged sexual misconduct.

A New Yorker spokeswoman said Monday that the magazine recently learned Lizza had “engaged in what we believe was improper sexual conduct.” A CNN spokeswoman says Lizza will not appear on the cable news network, where he is a contributor, while it looks into the matter.

Lizza says in an emailed statement that the magazine’s decision was a “terrible mistake” and that he is “dismayed” that it was characterizing a “respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate.”

Lizza is known for a memorable interview with Anthony Scaramucci , in which the former White House communications director bashed colleagues in vulgar language. Scaramucci was ousted shortly afterward.