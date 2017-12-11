Happy JingleFest Customers Talk To JT After The Show

I had the chance to talk to concert goers at Bar Louie during the JingleFest after party in Saint Charles, and it was clear people were still feeling pretty hype about the show. Sam and Angie came all the way from Grand Blanc, MI to make the show, Brittney got her new Walker Hayes album signed during the meet & greet, and Sarah was definitely best dressed for JingleFest 2017. Make sure you check all things JingleFest at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page including pics and videos to point yourself out in the crowd. The video above shows the entire New Country 92.3 team standing on stage Saturday night with LOCASH as they played to a sold out #JingleFest2017 crowd. – JT

@iamholleman