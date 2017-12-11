Federal appeals court considers kids’ climate change lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court is weighing in on an unusual lawsuit by a group of young people who say the Trump administration is violating their constitutional rights by failing to address climate change.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday from attorneys for the administration and the 21 young people, who range in age from 10 to 21.

The Trump administration wants the 9th Circuit to order a lower court to dismiss the suit, saying it is broad and without merit.

The San Jose Mercury News reports (http://bayareane.ws/2knQczY ) that two of the judges voiced skepticism about the administration’s request.

The lawsuit was originally filed against the Obama administration in 2015.