Trump draws protests while honoring civil rights heroes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump has honored figures of civil rights movement, some famous, some not.

But his tour of the new Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and adjacent Museum of Mississippi in Jackson drew protests Saturday. At issue is a debate over his commitment to the legacy of the civil rights movement.

Rep. John Lewis, a leader of the civil rights movement, called Trump’s visit an insult. The White House accused Lewis and others of injecting politics into a moment that could have brought people together.

Trump spent about 30 minutes at the museums, gave a 10-minute speech to select guests inside and flew back to his Florida estate, skipping the public schedule for the dedication ceremony held outside.