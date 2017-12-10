Open
Close
Sunday, December 10, 2017
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Spain, Portugal brace for strong winds, rain from Storm Ana

Spain, Portugal brace for strong winds, rain from Storm Ana

MADRID (AP) — Spain and Portugal have issued warnings of high winds and heavy rain as a storm reaches the Iberian Peninsula from the Atlantic.

Spain’s weather service has issued its highest warning level – “red” for extreme risk – for the adverse conditions Sunday generated by Storm Ana. It says the biggest threat to public safety will be the strong winds, which could reach 120 kph (74 mph) in mountainous regions and the country’s northwest.

Portugal’s weather service has also issued warnings of extreme risk due to high winds for its northern and central areas.

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.