The Latest: Trump visits civil rights museum amid protests

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Mississippi for the opening of museums dedicated to the state’s history and its role in the civil rights movement (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Mississippi to help open a museum dedicated to the state’s role in the civil rights movement.

Some black leaders — including civil rights leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis — are boycotting the event, saying Trump has sown racial division instead of racial harmony.

Lewis had been expected to be one of the main speakers, along with Myrlie Evers, the widow of assassinated Mississippi NAACP leader Medgar Evers.

Medgar Evers’ brother, Charles, who endorsed Trump, was among those who greeted him at the airport in Jackson on Saturday.

Trump plans to tour the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and make brief remarks to assembled guests, but will leave before the public opening of this museum and an adjacent museum on Mississippi history.