Open
Close
Saturday, December 9, 2017
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:39 a.m. EST

AP Top Sports News at 12:39 a.m. EST

Walk-on to Heisman: Oklahoma’s Mayfield wins in landslide

AP sources: Yankees set to reel in MVP Stanton from Marlins

Field goal try wide on final play, Army holds off Navy 14-13

James Harden scores 48 points, Rockets win 9th in row

James has 58th career triple-double; Cavs rally past 76ers

Dragic, Johnson help Heat beat Nets in Mexico City

Clippers beat Wizards 113-112 in wild finish with clock goof

Angels welcome Ohtani, plot course for 2-way Japanese star

Toronto beats Seattle 2-0 to win first MLS Cup title

Boston College rocks No. 1 Duke 89-84; Blue Devils’ 1st loss

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.