Saturday, December 9, 2017
AP Top News at 12:34 a.m. EST
2017-12-09
The Latest: Mississippi flag protested at museum opening
Trump hails civil rights heroes; protesters pan his record
‘Firefighting at Christmas’ may become normal in California
Aided by scandal, Dems fighting math and history in Alabama
Snow exits South, marches toward Northeast
Arab ministers demand reversal of Trump Jerusalem decision
‘Last Jedi’ premiere kicks off with droids, Daisy Ridley
PM announces on state TV Iraq’s war against IS has ended
Israeli strikes kill 2 Hamas men after Gaza rocket attack
Walk-on to Heisman: Oklahoma’s Mayfield wins in landslide