Tillerson urges Saudis to be more ‘measured’ in Yemen

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is urging Saudi Arabia to be more “measured” in its military intervention in war-ravaged Yemen.

Tillerson reiterated calls for a “complete end” to the Saudi blockade of Yemen to allow delivery of humanitarian aid and commercial shipments.

Speaking in Paris on Friday about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the Yemen war and its diplomatic dispute with Qatar, Tillerson said: “I would encourage (the Saudis) to be a bit more measured and a bit more thoughtful in those actions, and fully consider the consequences.”

The comments come as the Trump administration is taking a tougher stance than usual tougher toward longtime U.S. ally Saudi Arabia on its role in Yemen, where a Saudi-led and U.S.-backed coalition has been fighting Iranian-allied rebels since March 2015.