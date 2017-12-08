Poland’s outgoing PM vows to keep serving populist gov’t

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s outgoing prime minister says she will continue to fight for the government’s conservative program in another position, speaking a day after the ruling party said Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki would replace her.

Beata Szydlo addressed lawmakers Friday following the political shake-up announced by Law and Justice on Thursday evening. One official suggested she would be deputy prime minister.

Friday is expected to be another eventful day in Warsaw, with lawmakers to vote on controversial legislation that would put the Supreme Court and a judicial body under the party’s control.

Poland’s opposition and the European Union believe the laws will erode the independence of the judiciary. Some critics see the change of prime minister as an attempt to distract people from the passage of those laws.