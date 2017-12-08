Patagonia, outdoor retailers fight Trump on US monuments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Outdoor clothing giant Patagonia and other retailers have jumped into a legal and political battle over President Donald Trump’s plan to shrink two sprawling Utah national monuments.

Retail experts say the fight is one that would scare off most companies but galvanizes customers of outdoor brands that value environmental activism.

Patagonia and outdoor companies like The North Face and REI have protested Trump’s actions online and through social media.

The companies are urging support for monuments and helping to raise money for preservation efforts.

California-based Patagonia has gone a step farther than the other retailers.

It filed a lawsuit Wednesday that claims Trump’s order is illegal and threatens natural treasures that the company’s employees and customers use and value.